Former TV journalist killed in car bomb explosion in Afghanistan

A former TV journalist has been killed in a car bomb explosion in Afghanistan which has been linked to the Taliban.

Yama Siawash was a well-known figure in the country having been a TV reporter for private channel Tolo News before working for Afghanistan’s central bank.

Siawash and two others – a bank employee and their driver – died when a device attached to his car parked near his home in Kabul exploded.

Chairman of the High Council for National Recognition, Dr Abdullah Abdullah offered expressed his sadness at the death of Siawash in a post on Twitter.

He wrote: “I was deeply saddened to hear the death of Yama Siawash; a renowned journalist & his friends in an explosion today in Kabul. I offer my heartfelt condolences to their families & to the free media. No one can silence the media by terror & physical elimination of journalists.”

No terrorist organisation has officially claimed responsibility for the attack, but the interior ministry has reportedly blamed the Haqqani militant group, which has connections with the Taliban and is considered a terrorist organisation by the US.

According to the country’s media, President Ashraf Ghani has ordered an investigation into the killings.

Blood 🩸 everywhere

There’s no clean streets

Afghanistan is an unfinished hell#YamaSiawash

RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/FBoLqSgnh9 — Brishna Ghafoory (@TheBrishna) November 7, 2020

US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) claimed last week that there had been a 50 per cent increase in “enemy-initiated attacks” in the last three months, compared with the previous quarter.

Earlier in the week, 19 people died and more than 20 were wounded after a shooting at a university in Afghanistan.

