Forget Tourism- Spain’s Canary Islands Searches for 30,000 Teleworkers to Settle on the Islands.

The Canary Islands no longer only wants to promote only tourism and are now looking for 30,000 teleworkers to settle on the islands. The regional government is ready to invest half a million euros to try to attract national and international remote workers in the medium term.

It could be worse, waking up to the sunshine on a Mediterranean Island, sitting on the balcony with a nice fresh cup of coffee and looking out to sea, planning the day ahead. Checking your emails for the schedule, booting up your computer, putting the radio on or just absorbing the ambience- its all a very attractive proposition indeed. Couple that with the fact that is generally cheaper to live in Spain than the Uk, and, should you get homesick, it is just a few hours flight-time away.

If the plan is a success, and they hope it will be, then 30,000 full-time teleworkers would a great a benefit to businesses and the hospitality sector on the Islands, decimated over the last months by a lack of tourists and visitors. The idea is not new, the Caribbean Islands launched a similar project earlier this year and to all accounts is doing very well.

Teleworking all around the world has now become the main source of income for millions of workers. Many companies are now thinking of employing staff only as teleworkers after the crisis is over because of the financial advantages it offers to both workers and the company. There are benefits too for single parents, working from home means there would be no need to pay a babysitter for instance. The other main advantage, of course, is that there is no need to travel to work, get stuck in traffic, or fight for a seat on the train!

Expect to see a flurry of adverts for the scheme any day now from the Islands, it will be interesting to see how many people take up the offer and I will publish an update when available.

In August this year, the local government on Spain’s Canary Islands said they will cover all financial costs to any holidaymaker who falls sick from the coronavirus which includes all medical expenses as well as costs for a further stay if the holidaymaker is quarantined. This was a bid by the holiday Islands to salvage their main incomes from Tourism that has been ravaged due to quarantine restrictions from other governments including Britain.

