A man who used his daughter as a “sex toy” has been jailed for 14 years.

THE Provincial Court of Murcia heard the man abused his young daughter for three years, and “on many occasions” at home, near her school, in a car “and elsewhere”.

-- Advertisement --



He was also ordered to pay his victim, whose age has not been revealed, €50,000 for “moral damages suffered”.

The came to light in February 2018 when the girls’ mother returned home from work and found her daughter crying.

She then revealed the abuse she was being subjected to by her father.

The court removed the defendant’s parental rights of the victim and a sibling.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Father who used daughter as “sex toy” jailed for 14 years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!