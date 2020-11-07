Family pays tribute to “remarkable” teenager stabbed to death “in targeted attack”

The family of a teenager stabbed to death in what is believed to be a “targeted attack” has paid tribute to the “remarkable” man who “will be missed but remembered.

Police responded to a report of an incident in Morton just after 7pm on Thursday, November 5, where they discovered Alexander John Soyoye, 16, with stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Alexander, known as John, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry and an investigation is on-going.

“At this time, it is believed a number of males armed with weapons were involved in an altercation,” said Greater Manchester Police.

In a statement, the tragic teenager’s family said: “He was a remarkable man that was full of energy, intelligence and love. His energy was felt by everyone that met him.

“He was smart, caring and friendly and he will be missed but remembered.”

On Friday, November 6, an 18-year-old man self-presented at hospital with apparent stab wound injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital.

Detectives are now issuing a further appeal to the public for information and have launched a Major Incident Public Portal and are urging members of the public to submit any information that could assist them with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Clitherow, of GMP’s Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, we want to express our deepest sympathies to the family of this young boy who has had his life tragically taken from him. All our thoughts are with them as they try to come to terms with this devastating loss and we have a dedicated team of officers around them to provide support.

“Our investigation is advancing but we are urging the public to get in touch with police if you believe you have information that could assist us in our enquiries. We believe this to have been a targeted attack and we are confident there are people out there who know what happened or know the identity of those involved.

“Any information could prove vital to our investigation so please do the right thing and submit information via the Major Incident Public Portal. The family of this young boy deserve justice and we need the help of the community to trace those involved. ”

Anyone with information can also contact police on 0161 856 4711 quoting incident number 2639 of 05/11/20.

