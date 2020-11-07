Eight-year-old Boy Dies of Peritonitis in Alicante Hospital after Five Emergency Room Visits.

-- Advertisement --



An eight-year-old boy sadly died of peritonitis in an Alicante hospital after going to the emergency room five times and, according to the family, received little treatment. The family have now turned to the courts to investigate whether there was possible negligence at the Elda hospital after the autopsy determined the cause of the minor’s death.

Aarón, who was just eight years old, died last week in the hospital in Elda (Alicante) without receiving a clear diagnosis and after having passed through emergency rooms an astonishing five times in four days.

The little boy’s grandmother, who had parental authority, complained last week in a video posted on various social networks that, despite repeated visits to two different medical centres and severe stomach pains that the minor presented, only an analysis of his urine had been performed, and that he had only been given medication to stop him vomiting.

The doctors eventually gave Aarón an injection and sent him home, but the boy’s health worsened around five in the morning and they had to return him to the hospital, where he later sadly died. The autopsy, performed by the Forensic Anatomical Institute, certifies that the child died on Wednesday, October 28 at 9:00 am in the morning of peritonitis.

The case is now in the hands of a judge, who will determine if there are indications of a criminal offence being committed or failure to assist the boy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Eight-year-old Boy Dies of Peritonitis in Alicante after Five emergency Room Visits”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!