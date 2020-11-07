Corrie’s Sally Webster looks set to leave the cobbles after 35 years

Coronation Street’s Sally Webster looks set to leave the cobbles after 35 years.

THE long-standing favourite played by Sally Dynevor announced on Friday night’s episode plans to sell her house and move to get away from meddling father-in-law Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew).

After Geoff destroyed her new chimenea, she told friend Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) “there’s no stopping round here while he’s prowling on the other side of the garden fence”.

But Corrie fans are not convinced the legendary character will up sticks and leave for good.

One avid follower of the ITV show tweeted: “Sorry Corrie, I’m not buying that Sally would give in this easily and move over Geoff. It doesn’t fit her character, feels lazy.”

Another wrote: “So unrealistic that Sally would consider moving after just a five-minute conversation with her ex-husband’s sister.”

Sally Dynevor joined the Corrie cast in 1986 and was only meant to appear in four episodes, but has remained one the main characters since.

