Britons Could be told to ‘self-quarantine’ After Christmas.

The price to pay for Christmas with friends and family in the UK.

Newly released SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) papers suggest that Britons could be told to ‘self-quarantine’ for two weeks in January as the price of spending time with relatives over Christmas. Anyone spending time with family members from outside their own household at Christmas may be required to self-isolate for two weeks afterwards.

The advice to ‘self-quarantine’ could be issued if festive gatherings of the wider family are allowed, a paper from the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) warns. The experts advising the Government caution that contact with multiple people raises the risk of getting and spreading Covid for up to a fortnight.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has used the festive period as an incentive for people to follow the rules during England’s four-week lockdown

The paper says: ‘After a period of high exposure to multiple contacts or different networks (eg a social gathering), the risk of spreading an infection to other people can be reduced by avoiding contact as far as possible for two weeks (for example, by physical distancing within the home and self-quarantining to the extent that is feasible).’

At a Government press conference this week, he said: ‘If we follow this package of measures in the way that we can and we have done before, I have no doubt people will be able to have as normal a Christmas as possible, and that we will be able to get things open before Christmas as well.’

However, various experts have warned that if people can get together, more infections and deaths will follow.

