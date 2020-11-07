BRIT student fell to her death from a plane after ‘psychotic reaction’ to malaria drug

Cambridge University student Alana Cutland, 19, plunged to her death in July last year after opening the door of a plane flying over Madagascar and falling out. The student, from Milton Keynes, was visiting the African island as part of an internship when she opened the door on the light plane’s flight between Anjajavay and Antananarivo.

An inquest into her death at the beginning of November found a direct link between her death and malaria medication she had been taking; the coroner concluded that Alana had suffered from ‘psychosis or delirium’.

A statement at the time of her death by Cédric Martin, general manager of the Anjajavy Le Lodge which runs the project Alana was working on, claimed that hours before the flight the student was “sitting on a chair and staring into space”.

He added: “She began to show some signs of paranoia by telling me that she was afraid to end up in prison in Madagascar if she did not finish her research.”

The UK medicines regulator told the BBC a review of the suspected association between the drug and psychotic reactions was ongoing.

