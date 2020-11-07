Breaking News – UK highest daily increase since May

Breaking News – UK sees highest daily increase in coronavirus deaths since May

Saturday, November 7 has seen the UK coronavirus death toll rise by 413; this is the highest daily increase since May.

SAGE expert Professor John Edmunds believes that Boris Johnson’s four week lockdown “probably will work” in helping to curb the spread of the virus, but warns that additional measures will be required afterward to prevent the situation spiralling out of control.

Speaking at an Institute for Government event, Prof Edmunds said: “I think we will start to come out of this nightmare of this epidemic from, I would say, I’ve always felt it was around Easter, around a year in is when we will really start to come because we will be vaccinating, we will be able to control the epidemic better.”

He said: “After we release from lockdown we will still have to have restrictions in place to stop it coming back.

“The idea is to bring incidence down and hold it at that lower level, rather than the level it is now.

“We have to stay with some restrictions in place and keep the epidemic at a low level,” he added.

