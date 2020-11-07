Real Madrid Players Hazard and Casemiro Test Positive for Coronavirus.

Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for the coronavirus. Real Madrid carried out the tests on Friday morning, according to the club. The rest of the staff members and people linked to the first team were negative in both these tests and the antigen tests that were carried out this Saturday morning prior to training in Valdebebas.

Both players, who are now in quarantine, will now miss the Mestalla vs Valencia match this Sunday (9:00 pm). After the national team stoppage that starts next Monday, they could already be available for the match at Villarreal (Saturday 20, 16:15) and against Inter in Milan (Wednesday 25, 21:00).

These two infected join Militão in the white squad, who was also found to be infected in the previous match against Inter last Tuesday.

