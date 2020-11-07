Breaking News – Biden wins the US Presidential Election

Breaking News – Biden secures Pennsylvania votes and wins the US Presidential Election

TV networks in the States have called the election for Democratic candidate Joe Biden as votes in Philadelphia put him over the top on Saturday, November 7.

The former vice president has won the presidential election in his birth state of Pennsylvania as he took 273 electoral votes – more than enough to win the White House, according to the Associated Press.

Biden’s apparent victory in Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes, has him leading Trump 284-214 in the Electoral College.

CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS the AP and USA Today all named Biden the next president of the United States at around 11:25 Saturday morning, while Donald Trump played a round of golf.

Biden should now be sworn in on January 20 as the 46th President of the United States. The president-elect is reportedly planning to address the nation on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, Trump was seen arriving at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia after tweeting: “I WON THIS ELECTION BY A LOT!”

__________________________________________________________________________

