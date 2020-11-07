ICU Admissions in Malaga Surpass Figures from March.

ICU admissions for Saturday November 11 in Malaga Hospitals have for the first time surpassed figures reported in March this year.

On Saturday, 442 patients were registered as being in ICU’s, four more than the 438 reported on March 30, while those hospitalized with the disease have fallen to 3,197.

The curfew in Andalucia remains as the national curfew of 23.00 to 06.00 am. All the Andalucian measures are in force until Monday 09-11-2020. This was the date when the national state of alarm had to be renewed by. Actually, on 29-10-2020 Congress approved the state of alarm until the 09-05-2021.

Admissions to the ICU are also rising in Catalonia, where there are currently 551 patients, while yesterday there were 471. The Generalitat this Saturday reported 4,459 new infections and 61 deaths in the last 24 hours. The risk of the outbreak continues to decline in the community, but is still well above 100 and stands at 720, which is 11 points less than on Friday.

