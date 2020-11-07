Bosnian Prime Minister, Zoran Tegeltija, has tested positive for coronavirus

The 59-year-old Prime Minister of Bosnia, in post since December, is isolating at home with mild symptoms, according to officials. Other cabinet members who have been in contact with him in recent days are also in quarantine.

-- Advertisement --



Since the start of the pandemic, Bosnia has recorded 1,457 deaths and 59,427 cases, but Friday, November 6 saw the country report a record 49 deaths and 28,000 active cases.

He is the latest in a long line of world leaders who have contracted the virus, including Donald Trump and Boris Johnson .

Director General of the World Health Organization, who himself is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has the virus, tweeted:

“It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of Covid-19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems. My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!”

__________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bosnian Prime Minister tests positive for coronavirus”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!