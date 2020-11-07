Boris lays wreath ahead of Remembrance Sunday

BORIS lays wreath in near-deserted west London ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was been filmed laying a wreath in his constituency ahead of a low-key Remembrance Sunday.

The PM paid his respects to the war dead at Uxbridge War Memorial in west London at a quiet event on Saturday, November 7.

The Remembrance is typically a well-attended event, with people across the country turning out to pay their respects to war heroes. However, this year, with social distancing restrictions and lockdown in place, the UK government is asking local councils to ensure that events are held entirely outdoors with limited numbers.

Event organisers in some parts of the country are replacing the usual parades and public commemorations by asking people to pay their respects on their doorsteps in order to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19. In addition, The Royal British Legion is asking people for online donations as “for the first time in poppy appeal history there will be no collectors on our streets”.

BBC One will air a Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening, which will include participation from Captain Sir Tom Moore following his fundraising exploits for the NHS during the spring lockdown.

