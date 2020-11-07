As the Coronavirus Spreads All over the World, China Reports Just 36 New Confirmed Cases.

-- Advertisement --



The latest figures from the John Hopkins COVID Resource Centre offer a grim view of the progress of the virus. As of Saturday, November 7, there are a staggering 49.5 million people worldwide infected with the coronavirus. The good news though is that so far 32.5 million have recovered, but sadly, however, 1.24 million have died as a result of the disease.

Conspiracy theories abound as to the actual cause of the pandemic, everything from a cover by the Chinese government to a lab accident has been banded around since the crisis reared its ugly head. This latest development is likely to cause as much of an outrage as the crisis for China is dissipating, with only (considering the size of the population) just over 92,000 confirmed cases left.

China bans arrivals from international visitors.

China is temporarily suspending the entry of nationals from the UK, Belgium, France, Russia, Italy, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, and the Philippines, including visa or residence permit holders, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made separately by the Chinese diplomatic missions in the four countries on Thursday. China is also temporarily suspending the entry of foreign nationals from India, including holders of valid Chinese visas or residence permits- China has also suspended all flights from India.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said: “Foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected. Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China can submit a visa application to the Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3rd, 2020 is not affected…The Chinese Embassy/Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits.”

Coronavirus rates per region.

China reported 36 new confirmed cases on November 6, including 30 imported cases (15 cases in Shanghai, 3 cases in Guangdong, 2 cases in Tianjin, 2 cases in Inner Mongolia, 2 cases in Fujian, 2 cases in Sichuan, 1 case in Shanxi, 1 case in Liaoning, 1 case in Zhejiang, and 1 case in Yunnan) and 6 local cases (all in Xinjiang); no new deaths; 23 new suspected cases, all imported cases (all in Shanghai). There were 33 new asymptomatic infections (18 imported from abroad); 832 cases of asymptomatic infection are still under medical observation (492 cases imported from abroad).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “As the Coronavirus Spreads Rapidly All over the World China Reports Just 36 New Confirmed Cases”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!