All Greater Manchester Hospitals Suspend Non-Urgent Care Due to Surge in Coronavirus Cases

All Greater Manchester hospitals have suspended all non-urgent care as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Routine planned surgeries have been suspended in Greater Manchester hospitals as the region battles surging numbers of coronavirus cases. Operations and appointments for cancer and other urgent conditions will continue to go ahead – but from Monday, hospitals have put other bookings on “pause”.

The decision was made after it was revealed there are now more patients being treated for the virus at present than at the height of the pandemic.

Letters are being sent out to patients affected over the coming days. Greater Manchester’s Health and Social Care Partnership said anyone who is not contacted should assume their appointment will go ahead as planned. People are being asked not to call their GP or hospital in the meantime.

It comes as another 47 people die with coronavirus in the region’s hospitals which is one of the highest daily totals recorded since the first peak of hospital admissions in the spring.

