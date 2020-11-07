The Government Delegation in Madrid has deployed 5,000 police officers and other security personnel to monitor compliance with anti-Covid measures over the weekend.

THE additional manpower is carrying out controls on roads, buses, railway stations, at Barajas airport and other locations across Madrid.

-- Advertisement --



According to the Delegate, these controls are not only dissuasive, that people who do not comply with restrictions on movement will be fined.

The extra State Security Forces and Bodies will also concentrate on shutting down illegal parties, as they did last night in the districts of Carabanchel, Usera and Chamartin during which more than 100 fines were issued.

Government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, said the move is about “controlling and making proposals to sanction those irresponsible people who are breaking the rules and putting the health of Madrid at risk”.

Madrid updated its restriction measures yesterday, Friday, November 6, to advise that homes should have no visitors after midnight.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “5,000 officers deployed to monitor Covid-rule compliance in Madrid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!