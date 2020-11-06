Yorkshire Ripper Tests Positive for COVID-19 after Hospital Treatment.

Peter Sutcliffe, the notorious, Yorkshire Ripper who murdered 13 women and tried to kill seven others, returned to HMP Frankland after five days in the hospital and has was diagnosed with coronavirus two days later.

Sutcliffe has tested positive for coronavirus and is isolating in a high-security prison, it is reported tonight. A source added: “He started showing symptoms on Thursday. The results were turned around quickly because of the danger of him spreading it. The worry for him is that he ticks so many of the danger categories for coronavirus. He is already in ill health, he is overweight and he is old. If things go downhill for him, it could be very, very serious.”

Sutcliffe is known to be terrified of the pandemic. When he was taken to hospital last week, complaining of shortness of breath and crushing chest pains, he was convinced he had caught Covid. But the serial killer tested negative throughout his stay at the University Hospital of North Durham.

