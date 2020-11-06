Woman in critical condition after boyfriend set her on fire with a cigarette

Noe Jimenez-Cortes, 40, was charged with attempted murder and arson after setting fire to his girlfriend on Monday, November 2 in South Florida.

A neighbour heard the woman screaming and called 911. “A lady is screaming outside her house like crazy,” the caller told the 911 operator. “She’s burnt.”

Police rushed to Lauderdale Mobile Home Park at around 4:30pm on Monday and found the woman with burns everywhere aside from the soles of her feet. She is said to be in a critical condition in hospital.

Police arrested Jimenez-Cortes, who had purchased a bus ticket to Mexico, and he is being held without bail in the Broward County jail.

Investigators said Jimenez-Cortes poured a flammable liquid on the woman and lit her on fire with a cigarette, the newspaper reported.

During a bond hearing on Tuesday, Broward Assistant State Attorney Alix Buckelew said the victim’s condition was grave.

“I think the court should know that the doctors do not expect this victim to survive her injuries,” Buckelew said. “She was burned on 99% of her body.”

