Tourism chief announces Marina Baja windfall

THE Valencia region’s Tourist Municipalities’ Cooperation Fund has soared ninefold from an initial €500,000 to €4.5 million.

“Marina Baja tourist municipalities are going to receive more than €450,000,” the region’s Director General for Tourism Herick Campos announced.

More than €180,000 of this will go to Benidorm.

“We have increased the fund to help reverse the complicated situation that tourist destinations suffered this year owing to Covid-19,” he said.

Marina Baja towns are amongst 252 Valencian Community municipalities looking forward to economic help that amounts to €1.961 million for Alicante province.

Castellon is set to receive €1.227 million and Valencia €1.310 million.

The Alicante allocation brings cash for Benidorm, Villajoyosa, Altea, Alfaz, Finestrat, La Nucia, Polop, Callosa, Relleu, Tarbena and Guadalest.

This will go towards offsetting the extra expense for municipalities that have had to provide extra public services not only for their own residents but also a floating population of tourists.

The Valencia region’s Tourist Municipalities’ Cooperation Fund goes to towns that have a considerable tourist population and a wide range of tourist accommodation.

To be eligible they must also have first class tourist resources and be able to prove that the municipality’s economy is dependent on tourism.

