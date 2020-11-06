Storm Eta heads for Cuba after landslide in Guatemala kills 50 people

Storm Eta’s extremely heavy rainfall has devastated a town as a landslide hits and buries houses in mud and kills 50 people. Alejandro Giammattei, President of Guatemala explains that “around half the deaths were in a single town where a hillside collapse buried some 20 houses under thick mud”.

Rescue workers are working hard to reach victims in the affected areas, but San Cristobal Verapaz, one of the areas hardest hit so far is unreachable. Rescue workers have no other option but to reach the area on foot.

Storm Eta is predicted to next head for Florida and Cuba, and predictions show that Eta will gain in force on the 7th and 8th of November. BBC news reports that “the US National Hurricane Center said Eta is still causing heavy rains and life-threatening flooding over parts of Central America”. It is currently unsure exactly where Storm Eta will hit next, but according to the Natural Hurricane centre it will possibly hit the Florida Keys before hitting the west coast of Florida.

So far Storm Eta has hit Honduras and Guatemala after her initial landfall on Tuesday as a Cat 4 hurricane in Nicaragua. 2020 is an extraordinary year in many ways, including for the weather, as normally this late in the year tropical storms would have finished.

