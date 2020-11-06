WITH the Second Lockdown now in place there are some major differences to the rules that everyone will need to be aware of. This lockdown in many ways is a more relaxed version of the original lockdown, with key changes such as Schools remaining open and Premier League football being permitted.

The second lockdown will also only be for England, while the first was for the entirety of the UK. Currently Scotland is working under a 5-tier system while Northern Ireland has a ‘circuit break’ and Wales has a ‘firebreak’.

The support bubble that was introduced after the first lockdown will see single-adult households allowed to mix with one other household. When the bubbles were first introduced, they relieved the loneliness felt by many individuals and allowed them to see family again. Travel rules have changed too, with foreign holidays being banned in a controversial rule. Football fans will be relieved as Premier League Football as it is classed as ‘Elite’ will be allowed.

The Metro reports that “Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he faced no alternative to the nuclear option of a lockdown, amid fears that the NHS could be overwhelmed by a new spike in Covid-19 cases and as the likes of France and Germany announced similarly draconian steps”.

Further rule changes also surround Opticians and Dentists, visits to Care Homes and lack of Shielding for the vulnerable amongst other rule modifications.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Second Lockdown Rules to Be Aware Of”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

