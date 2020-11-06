Russia dismisses claims that Putin is stepping down from presidential office

Speculation abounded on Friday, November 6 that Putin was ready to quit the Kremlin after Moscow political scientist Professor Valery Solovei suggested the former KGB agent was suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. The scientist also claimed that Putin’s family were concerned for his health and encouraging him to step down.

Footage has circulated in Russia of Putin’s legs trembling as he clung onto a chair, suggesting his ill health. Recent videos also show him holding a pen while his fingers are twitching.

The Kremlin, however, has denied these reports, with Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov dismissing the Parkinson’s claim as “nonsense”, insisting that the 68-year-old is in “excellent health” and “is not going to resign.”

Asked if Putin was planning to step down in the near future as Solovei had suggested, Peskov said ‘no’ adding: ‘Everything is fine with the President.’

The Russian president fanned the flames of rumour after rushing through legislation to guarantee him legal immunity from prosecution and state perks until he dies.

