Rapper King Von Shot Dead in Atlanta.

Rapper King Von has died aged 26 after being gunned down in an Atlanta shooting, according to close friends. The American rapper had accumulated a loyal fan base of over 2.3million fans on his Instagram account after he skyrocketed to fame as a musician.

Gunfire exploded outside Atlanta’s Monaco Hookah Lounge at 3 am on Friday morning between two groups who started firing shots at each other out in a car park. DJ Akademiks said King Von’s manager was also in the shooting but survived the shot and remains in hospital.

Off-duty police officers swooped to the scene to help out. A total of six people were allegedly shot with three staying at the scene of the crime and three others running away, but still ending up at the hospital.

Three of those shot died from their wounds, including King Von, though it’s unclear who shot him. The outlet further claimed that there were several police officers – both off and on duty – already present at the scene and they also opened fire as they confronted the gunmen. It is understood that no police officers were wounded at the shooting.

