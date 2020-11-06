Putin set to step down within weeks

Vladimir Putin is set to step down as Russia’s President within weeks

Putin, 68, has reportedly been begged by his daughters and gymnast girlfriend Alina Kabeva to quit as concerns are raised about the former KGB officer’s health.

Speculation has been rife after a video emerged on the politician clinging to chair, legs trembling. There has been previous speculation that Putin may have Parkinson’s, with his asymmetrical arm swing being described as “gunslinger’s gait”, a telltale a sign according to the British Medical Journal.

“There is a family, it has a great influence on him. He intends to make public his handover plans in January,” Professor Valery Solovei told local media, adding a new President will be being “groomed”.

It comes after legislation – put forward by Putin himself – was forced through this week to make him a lifelong senator, guaranteeing legal immunity.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said speculation about the leader’s health is “quite unjustified”.

