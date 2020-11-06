Private Hospitals in Catalonia Commandeered Due to ICU Shortages.

The Catalan government is making private medical facilities available for public use over concerns that the number of patients needing ICU’s could rise in the coming days. According to health officials, Catalonia may be past the peak of infections of the second wave, but the number of hospitalizations, especially from patients requiring intensive care, could yet rise.

Catalonia has officially extended the nightly curfew by two extra weeks, until November 23, as its effects begin to be felt. Adopted under the state of alarm, which greatly expands executive powers, the curfew is in force from 10 pm until 6 am, with exceptions for health emergencies, work, and for a few other special circumstances.

