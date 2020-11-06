Mum drives away from court minutes after she is banned

A MANCHESTER mum was spotted driving away from court just minutes after a judge banned her from driving. Simara Knopka was disqualified from driving at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, November 6, for driving the wrong way down the M60 and hitting another car head-on.

But the 39-year-old, who has never passed a driving test or held a valid licence in the UK, was pictured driving away from court just minutes after receiving her two-year ban, Manchester Evening News reported.

She initially appeared to sit in the passenger seat before moving over to the driver’s seat and pulling out of a car park.

Knopka, from Macclesfield, was spared jail by a judge who said he could ‘punish her in the community’ instead.

The Brazilian had a Portuguese interpreter who translated for her as she was told multiple times in court that she was now banned from driving.

But the housekeeper appeared to drive while disqualified moments later.

The court was told how on May 28 this year, Knopka had visited a friend and drank two glasses of wine before driving home at around 1.10am.

She was driving her son’s Nissan Micra and only had a provisional driving licence.

Knopka had learnt to drive in Brazil around 17 years ago before moving to the UK around three-and-a-half years ago.

The court heard she had been taking driving lessons in the UK but had not passed her test.

