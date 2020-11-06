Mum battered daughter to death because she was “useless” around the house

Natalia Shelestova, 34, is accused of battering her four-year-old daughter Vika to death at their home in western Ukraine because she was “useless” and didn’t help with household chores.

At the end of October, the mum phoned emergency services saying that her daughter “felt bad” after having an epileptic seizure. Paramedics rushed the four-year-old, who was unconscious and covered in blood, to Khmelnytskyi City Children’s Hospital where she was admitted to intensive care and put on a ventilator.

Anaesthetist Stanislav Navrotskiy told local media: “The girl suffered from a severe closed-head injury, fractures to the right lower arm, multiple bruises all over her body.”

Four-year-old Vika did not regain consciousness and died at hospital on Monday, November 2.

Before the tragedy, Shelestova complained to a neighbour about Vika, calling her “weak” and “useless”.

“Examinations showed the girl could not have inflicted such grave injuries on herself during an epileptic attack,” police spokeswoman Inna Glega said.

“The injuries were inflicted by another person.”

Shelestova has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm which resulted in death and faces up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.

