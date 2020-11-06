More employment in Benitachell

BENITACHELL has a new seven-strong brigade clearing the municipality’s rural roads and open spaces.

They are new employees, working thanks to the Emerge Programme subsidised by the regional government’s Employment and Training Service (SERVEF).

-- Advertisement --



Following a short training course, the new operatives began by tackling Les Fonts, clearing weeds and potential fire risks amongst the pines there.

This should take around 10 days after which they are due to move on to areas including Los Molinos, Raco de Nadal, Pueblo Alcasser, La Joya, Girasoles and Magnolias.

The new municipal employees have been provided with a vehicle and forestry equipment and once the outlying roads have been cleared, they will spray them with a non-toxic organic product to keep the weeds down.

By the time the brigade has finished, they will have cleared an area of more than 110,000 square metres, explained Benitachell’s Works and Services councillor Maria Jose Ivars.

Talking to the brigade members during their training course, Ivars stressed the importance of their work.

“Although our permanent brigade regularly clears unwanted vegetation, the addition of seven more people means we can work at a faster rhythm and the local population will soon start to notice the difference,” she said.

