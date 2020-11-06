MiMoana beach cleaning change due to State of Alarm

THE MiMoana organisation which is dedicated to keeping beaches and the sea clean and safe has been advised by Marbella Council not to go ahead with its planned clean up of Bora Bora Beach on November 14 due to restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

Nothing daunted, they are arranging a massive underwater clean-up this Sunday, November 8 with a number of divers taking part as well as the Fire Brigade which will be bringing several zodiac craft to ferry the divers who will be particularly collecting wet wipes.

To find out more, especially if you want to volunteer as a diver, visit the MiMoana Facebook page.

