Mail-in Ballots help Biden Catch up in Georgia and Pennsylvania

Trump’s lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania has shrunk as last-minute mail-in ballots helped Biden catch up in these battleground states. Donald Trump also doubled down on unsubstantiated claims his political opponents are trying to rig and steal the US election upon hearing of the ‘ballot boost’.

Latest figures show Donald Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania is now down to 22,576. There are now less than 180,000 votes left to count, including around 72,000 in Philadelphia, which leans heavily towards the Democrats. If Mr Biden wins Pennsylvania, he wins the presidency the state is worth 20 Electoral College votes and he only needs 17 more to win.

In his first public appearance for 36 hours, the president said “we can’t allow anyone to silence our voters and manufacture results” – but declined to offer any evidence for his allegations of corruption and wide-scale ballot tampering. He insisted during a White House speech that “if you count the legal votes, I easily win”, despite no victor having been announced yet and Joe Biden leading in both the Electoral College and the popular vote.

