AS the Danish Government has drastically reduced the number of people who can congregate, some couples who had planned weddings are now crossing over to Malmo in Sweden where there is no restriction on numbers at receptions.

More than a month ago, Denmark restricted congregations to a maximum of 50 people and more recently reduced that to just 10 so those due to get married were likely to miss out on all of the traditional fun of the reception.

-- Advertisement --



Where there’s a will, there’s a way and now a few couples have worked out if you cross the Øresund Bridge from Denmark to Sweden, then you can invite all of your friends and family to enjoy a grand reception.

There may well be tests to take and border restrictions are subject to speedy change but cupid tries to recognise no boundaries although anyone who attends a large reception is clearly at risk.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Love will find a way even if it takes couples to Sweden”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!