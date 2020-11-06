JOHNNY Depp asked to resign from Harry Potter film after losing libel trial

Johnny Depp confirmed on Instagram that directors have requested his resignation from the latest Harry Potter installment, Fantastic Beasts.

The actor wrote: “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

The request came after Depp lost his libel claim against The Sun, after they reported that the actor was violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard on at least one occasion during their relationship.

Depp denies any wrongdoing; nevertheless, Mr Justice Nicol, ruled: “The claimant [Depp] has not succeeded in his action for libel…

“The defendants [The Sun and News Group Newspapers] have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.”

Depp repeatedly denied ever being violent towards Heard during their relationship and marriage which lasted from 2015 until 2017.

They married in 2015 but split less than a year later.

