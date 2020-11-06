HOSPITAL worker kicks and punches patient in waiting room brawl

A shocking video shows the moment a hospital worker at the Whittington Hospital, near Upper Holloway in London grapples with a patient on the floor and kicks him while he’s down. Stunned onlookers to the incident, which occurred on Thursday, November 5, say the patient, who was at the hospital for a spinal procedure, accused the staff member of ‘touching’ him before pushing him. The employee appears to shove him back and the patient blasts: ‘You’re supposed to look after people.’





When the fight breaks outs, a female staff member can be heard crying “stop, stop.” The hospital worker can be seen repeatedly punching the patient, before throwing him to ground and kicking him in the back.

The patient then gets back to his feet and shouts: ‘Is that what you do? Is that what you do as your job? You’re supposed to look after us. How dare you?’

A spokesman for Whittington Health NHS Trust said: ‘We are aware of an incident which took place in our Day Treatment Centre yesterday. The incident is being investigated by the police and we have begun an internal investigation.

