THE FORMER King of Spain, Juan Carlos is currently being investigated for financial fraud. The exact nature of which is still to be determined. Depending on the amount of money involved and the purpose and source of the money, the fraud could be considered a financial or fiscal crime and may even involve the possibility of prison time.

-- Advertisement --



Juan Carlos abdicated the throne in 2014 after several scandals came to light. With the Noos scandal and his relationship with Corinna Larsen being exposed during a hunting Trip, the former King of Spain lost popularity and abdicated in 2014. According to El País, his reign of nearly 40 years was “widely credited with helping stop the February 23, 1981 coup attempt in Spain”. After many years in the public arena, in early 2019 Juan Carlos retired from official duties.

Juan Carlos is currently being investigated due to possible failure to declare donations over a period of several years. It is currently unclear whether the sum of money involved will amount to a Financial or Fiscal crime and if the money was officially a donation or not. The abdication date of the former King is important, as with the abdication comes the loss of constitutional immunity.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former King of Spain Suspected of Fraud”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!