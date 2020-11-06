Newcomers have as much capacity to learn new things about online casinos as experienced players. Always being prepared to learn is a helpful tool in life. What you already know dictates what you can learn, but there is forever more. Here are a few essential tips to play online casinos:

Keep up-to-date on bonuses

Bonuses are always available at online casinos. Yes, a key one is a sign-up bonus which can, obviously, only be redeemed when you are signing up. Unless you want lots of different accounts with various email addresses, then thankfully there are game bonuses you can earn or trigger.

Game bonuses are subject to the same conditions – expiry dates, maximum winnings limit, and wagering requirements (aka playthrough requirements, which means that a bonus must be wagered a minimum number of times before your winnings can be withdrawn) – as sign-up bonuses and free spins.

Finding a Casino

If you are in the market for your first casino or a new one, because you want to take advantage of a variety of bonuses available to you, then the best way to do this is to use comparison sites or reviews – or using both, because they complement each other nicely.

Comparison sites are a good way to get the headline-details; the notable bonuses and free spin offers and an aggregated score from reviews (in a similar way to how Metacritic works for films and video games, for instance – though I’m sure the online casino community reacts less drastically then fans of music artists have in the past) or community-submitted scores. Going to a comparison site first is a good way to narrow down the list.

Pick out a few of the ones that take your fancy, before moving onto the nitty gritty details which reviews like those on Casino Today offer. These details can help eliminate online casinos you don’t want to use, either because the reviews inform that the bonuses available for the games you want to play or because the mobile play isn’t up to standard.

Mobile Play

Mobile play is a great thing to keep in mind. Almost all popular, major online casinos will have an app, and a good one too, as they’re worth in investing in. The main variables about mobile play you’ll have to worry about is compatibility, functionality, and payment methods.

Compatibility: does the app work with your mobile device? You might need to have the most up-to-date software, for instance. Or, maybe, if the app doesn’t feel right or work for you, then you can opt to use the web browser on your mobile device instead, which will work in an as effective or more effective way.

Functionality: this is linked to the app vs. web browser discussion. How does the app feel on your phone? Is it clunky, or slow? These answers are important as they are an integral part of how you will interact with the online casino.

Payment methods: this is a point which involves mobile and desktop/laptop play. Does your online casino support the best payment methods for you. Either debit card, prepaid card, or cryptocurrency. Whichever suits you, you will find a casino for you.