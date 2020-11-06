Drunken Threats on Jet2 Flight

THE DRUNKEN Threats made on a JET2 return flight from Cyprus, resulted in a £670 fine for a Dad. The Father and Son pair were returning to the Manchester when the trouble started, and multiple threats were made.

For Christopher Tooth, 57, and his son Matthew, the trouble started when Matthew was accused of eating a crew members food. Brian O’Kelly, prosecutor said ‘The incident began when Matthew Tooth was accused of eating one of the personal dinners of one of the cabin crew and he could be heard saying: ‘She’s telling me I’m eating her sk**k food’.

The situation then got worse and drunken threats were made and resulted in Tooth having to be physically pulled away from another passenger after being asked to wear his mask. The Metro reported that “Tooth got ‘inches’ away from another passenger’s face and the cabin manager tried to hold him back. The dad, from Middleton, Greater Manchester, told him: ‘I’ll f***ing drag you off this plane.’”

The court heard of Christopher’s appalling behaviour including causing damage to the toilet door, urinating in sight of a crew member, and urinating on his seat on the plane. During sentencing in Manchester, the magistrates said the behaviour of Tooth was “totally unacceptable, unpleasant and offensive.” A warrant has been issued for Matthews arrest as he failed to attend the court hearing in Manchester.

