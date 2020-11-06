Couple found dead in gas-filled home on first day of national lockdown

Stanley Grout, 79, and his wife June, 80, were found dead on Thursday, November 5 in their semi-detached home in Dereham, Norfolk.

-- Advertisement --



Neighbours sounded the alarm just before 12pm and police, firefighters and ambulance crews, including a Hazardous Area Response Team, responded but the couple were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearby homes were evacuated while emergency personnel in checmial ptotection suits made sure the area was safe.

Family friend Tina Myhill said: “They were both getting on a bit and getting poorly.

“I know June was really ill. She had arthritis in her knees and a stomach problem.

“He was always getting her medicine from Boots, and I think he had arthritis in his hands.”

A Norfolk Police statement said: “Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man and woman in Dereham.

“The bodies of a man and woman, aged in their 70s and 80s, were found inside the property.

“The deaths continue to be treated as unexplained and a further examination of the scene will be conducted today. Post mortem examinations will be held in due course.” ______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Couple found dead in gas-filled home”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!