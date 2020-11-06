Controversial Informer Hotline Launched in Hong Kong

THE CONTROVERSIAL informer hotline was launched on Thursday and in a matter of hours received over 1000 tips in Hong Kong.

The Informer Hotline that can be contacted by various means such as WeChat and messages and the information is received by the National Security Police. Tips can even be actual video footage of incidents or photographs, and all informants remain anonymous. However, the Informer Hotline is controversial in nature as it encourages people to spy and inform on friends and neighbours so is somewhat divisive in its nature.

In June, the National security law was introduced in Hong Kong and according to The Guardian “criminalises a wide range of acts on the grounds of subversion, secession, foreign collusion or terrorism.” The law came into force shortly after Hong Kong was the scene of large protests for democracy and has been seen to have far further reaching consequences than originally declared.

While the law was originally intended to target only alleged threats to security, in practice the law appears to allow for control of the population on a worrying level. Aljazeera reports that “Rights groups have voiced concerns that the hotline will deliver another blow to free speech as Beijing tightens its control over a city where certain democratic rights and freedoms were guaranteed for at least 50 years under the terms of its return to Chinese rule in 1997.”

