Christmas Markets in Glasgow Cancelled Due to Covid Fears and Lockdown Restrictions.

-- Advertisement --



The Glasgow Christmas markets have been cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus fears and lockdown restrictions in the city. Organisers of the popular events, usually held in George Square and St Enoch’s Square, revealed the news this morning in a post on social media.

Organisers say they have taken the decision together with Glasgow City Council and say public safety has to come first. A statement from organisers reads: “It is with much sadness that we confirm that together with Glasgow City Council, we have mutually agreed that in light of the current lockdown restrictions and continuing covid19 restrictions the Glasgow Christmas Markets 2020 will not take place. Businesses who have not been told to close in the latest round of COVID restrictions are asking country leaders for more adequate financial support.

Nicola Sturgeon revealed on Friday that there have sadly been 31 new coronavirus deaths in Scotland overnight. The First Minister also confirmed there were 1,072 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 70,7032 since the pandemic began in March. Scotland’s death toll from the virus currently stands at 2,997. Currently, 1,237 people are in hospital with the virus, with 98 of those in intensive care.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Christmas Markets in Glasgow Cancelled Due to Covid Fears and Lockdown Restrictions.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!