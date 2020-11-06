Breaking News – UK coronavirus hospital death toll up by 270 in highest Friday rise since May

The UK has seen its highest number of Friday hospital deaths from coronavirus since May, according to data released on November 6.

England recorded 218 new deaths, while Scotland has recorded 31 deaths from coronavirus and 1,072 positive tests in the past 24 hours.

Wales recorded a further 13 deaths and Northern Ireland recorded eight.

The figures come after devastating news that Boris Johnson’s highly anticipated Operation Moonshot – a rapid Covid test designed to detect the virus in asymptomatic hospital and care home staff – failed to detect over 50 per cent of cases in its pilot in Manchester.

In total, over 60,000 deaths have occurred in the UK since the beginning of the pandemic. This includes 1,053 deaths in Northern Ireland up to October 30 – and registered up to November 4 – which were confirmed by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency on Friday.

