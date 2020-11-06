Breaking News – There will be a recount in Georgia as the margin is too tight to call

Georgia election officials announced on Friday, November 6 that “there will be a recount” as the margin is so tight, even as votes continue to be counted.

There are still 5,500 votes outstanding in Georgia and 8,000 mail-ins.

Of the 5million that have already been counted, Trump and Biden are neck-and-neck with 49.4% of the vote each.

Biden has a tiny lead of just 1,500 votes.

If he wins Georgia that will hand Biden 16 crucial Electoral College votes, all but guaranteeing him the office of President.

But Georgia law allows either side to request a recount if the margin is under 0.5% – and a Trump campaign source told CNN they would do so.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told journalists: “With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia.

“The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country.

“The stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work. We will get it right and we will defend the integrity of our elections.”

Gabriel Sterling, the state’s Voting System Implementation Manager, said they should know by the end of November who has won the vote in Georgia, but couldn’t rule out the counting dragging out into December.

“When you have a narrow margin, little small things can make a difference.

“So everything’s going to have to be investigated to protect the integrity of the vote. Our office intends to do that.

“We’re literally looking at a margin of less than a large high school.”

