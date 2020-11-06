Rapper and Social Influencer Braxton ‘Brax’ Baker Dead at 21.

Rapper and influencer Braxton Baker has died- she was 21. Letricia Loftin Russell, the rapper’s mom, confirmed her death on Thursday in a tribute video montage she shared on Instagram. Brax’s cause of death has not yet been made public.

Russell began her emotional post with: “Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended,” “At the time of her ascendance, she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches, there were no bruises. Her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.”

She continued: “Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels.” The social media influencer was preparing for her next career endeavour at the time of her death. “Most recently, she was in the process of forming her brand [and] merging her loves for fashion and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn,” her mother wrote.

