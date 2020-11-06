Philadelphia Police Discover Plot to Attack Voting Centre.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Centre where election ballots are being counted. It is understood they received a tip-off that either an individual or a group was travelling to the city from Virginia in a Hummer with the intention of attacking the convention hall, reports local media.

Inside the Convention Centre, workers have been tallying hundreds of thousands of votes cast by Philadelphia residents throughout the night. In Philadelphia, 358,644 absentee and mail-in ballots have been returned so far. 84 per cent of those have been counted, and 58,642 more need to be counted.

Pennsylvania is among a handful of battleground states Trump and Biden are narrowly contesting as they seek the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. Trump, who held a 675,000-vote lead early Wednesday, prematurely declared victory in the state.