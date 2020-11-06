Breaking News – New restrictions for Valencia region come into force tomorrow

The Valencia president Ximo Puig has announced new restrictions in the Valencian region in an attempt to slow down the spread of coronavirus. The new measures come into effect at midnight on November 7 and will last until 11:59pm on December 9.

The new restrictions are as follows:

Bars and restaurants must limit their capacity to one third indoors and 50 per cent on outdoor terraces. Self-service and buffet service is prohibited.

Shops and supermarkets, as well as cinemas, theatres and concert halls can operate at 50 per cent capacity

Hotels can operate at a third of their capacity

Outdoor playgrounds are also limited to 50 per cent, with a safety distance of one and a half meters

All group activities can have a maximum of six participants

Religious meetings, celebrations and agterings, including weddings and funerals have a 30 per cent capacity, with a maximum of 25 people outdoors and 15 indoors

Non-professional sports can be carried out in groups of up to 30 people outdoors or 20 undoors, without physical contact

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig said the new restrictions aim to “limit mobility and reduce social interaction.”

