Ambulances in Poland Queue for Hours as Hospitals Scramble for COVID-19 Beds.

-- Advertisement --



Marcin Serwach, an ambulance first responder from Warsaw, says he had to deliver oxygen at 3:00 a.m. to a colleague who spent 15 hours parked in front of a hospital with a patient in respiratory distress waiting to be admitted. The medic said that last Sunday he had to wait for five hours in his ambulance with an elderly patient showing coronavirus symptoms before a bed could be found for her in an isolation ward.

Serwach, 35, said. “Very often we simply have nowhere to pass our patient on to, It’s not that the hospitals don’t want to take our patients, they have nowhere to put them or to isolate them,” Poland reported more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to nearly half a million since the pandemic started earlier this year and putting unprecedented strain on its healthcare system. So far 6,842 people infected with COVID-19 have died.

Serwach said before the pandemic, ambulances would be called to incidents that were no more than 15 minutes away, but are now being sent to places that take 30-40 minutes to reach. “And the calls are passed on to us three hours after they are received,” he said. Along with bed shortages, he says a lack of disinfection facilities to prepare ambulances to take new patients is causing delays.

Karol Bielski, the head of provincial ambulance service station Meditrans in Warsaw, confirmed that 4-5 ambulances queue in front of hospitals for up to several hours. “It happens that a patient has to be driven from one hospital emergency ward to another, the situation is difficult,” he said, adding that no one had yet died in the ambulance because of the delays. Critics have continually accused the conservative government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of failing to prepare the healthcare system for a second wave of the pandemic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ambulances in Poland Queue for Hours as Hospitals Scramble for COVID-19 Beds”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!