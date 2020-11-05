Your community needs you!

THE EUROWEEKLY NEWS is urging its readers to support local businesses in the community by going local for your Christmas shopping this year, instead of feeding online giants like Amazon.

This festive period we challenge you to rediscover your local high streets, markets, and all the quirky independent businesses the Costa Del Sol boasts.

Due to the pandemic, you may have to support many local businesses by ordering online and making use of any click and collect services they can operate if you are unable to get out due to health reasons or lockdown restrictions.

The joy of shopping local means that independent businesses like Boca Belga delicatessen in La Cala can do their bit to support the local community, and Eva the owner of Boca Belga is doing more than her share of giving back to the residents!

The Belgian delishop located behind the post office in La Cala, Paseo Costa del Sol 3, is offering help to struggling families and individuals.

In a post circulating on social media Eva said,

“I have so much stuff that’s expired (still Good of course but can’t sell it) or near to be expired. Cookies, food and beer. I would like to give it away to anyone who needs it. I don’t have to know your situation you don’t need to explain. But please.. I would feel so much better If I can give it away to those who need food but don’t have money to buy it. Or for someone with kids who can’t afford an extra! We are in this together! When you come to the shop just say you come for a box and I’ll prepare one with what I have at that moment! Please don’t be ashamed to come and ask! I will sleep much better knowing I have helped someone!”

This fabulous act of kindness is one of so many reasons to support your local stores.

You could also consider purchasing gift vouchers from local businesses to help them over the coming weeks.

Choosing to spend your money locally will really make a difference in the recovery of the local economy.

Many businesses are joining our Go Local campaign by offering customers special offers and discounts throughout the festive period, more details to follow here soon.

Just remember to follow the latest government advice and any guidance businesses have to keep everyone safe.

