Woman wakes up from coma to discover she’s pregnant

A WOMAN who was involved in a shocking car accident, woke up from a coma to discover she was pregnant.

Gemma Holmes, 33, was involved in an accident on her way to work when she was just four weeks pregnant, the accident forced medics to put Gemma into an induced coma.

Doctors told her worried parents she had a small chance of pulling through and then broke the news that she was also expecting a baby.

Gemma suffered horrific injuries including a broken back, and she lost all memory of the previous three years of her life- including the identity of the dad of her unborn child.

Gemma defied the odds and gave birth to her healthy baby boy,named Rueben.

She was told she wouldn’t be able to walk again, but defied doctors and learned to take her first steps alongside her little boy.

Gemma from Trowbridge, Wiltshire, features on the latest episode of the Real Fix podcast – which features real people telling extraordinary stories.

She told the weekly podcast, “I woke up to be told, ‘You’re in the hospital, you’ve had a really bad accident, you’ve got brain damage, a punctured lung, you’ve broken too many bones and you’ll never walk again.’

“To wake up to be told ‘you’ve just been through all of this, died and everything but you’re still pregnant’ it’s like: ‘Oh my god, how does that happen?’

“I was like ‘what?’ because I woke up to a dream of giving birth to a little boy so it was like ‘what?’ I even question myself today, ‘How did that happen?’

“I died twice, but he’s still alive inside of me – I don’t get it.

Doctors told her mum Julie Brown, 59, she was pregnant, and the family waited for her to wake up.

Speaking to the podcast, which helps people share their real stories, Gemma said, “The doctors said I hadn’t got much chance of making it, but I pulled through and I proved all those doctors wrong.”

