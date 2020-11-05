WHY do different news sites have different US election tallies? Here we do our best to answer that very question.

If you are following the election closely and flicking from site-to-site in order to get the most up-to-date news, you may have noticed that not all sites are showing the same tallies.

Well, the reason for this is because some sites have already given wins to Biden in Arizona (meaning an extra 11 electoral college votes) and Wisconsin (10 electoral college votes), whereas some have considered waiting until they have all been officially counted and announced.

As it currently stands, at the time of writing, 99% of the votes have been counted in Wisconsin, with the candidate’s neck and neck and Biden is leading with 51% of the votes, to Trump’s 48% in Arizona, with 85% of votes having been counted.

