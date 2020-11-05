Welsh man loses wife and two sons to Covid in the space of five days

A DEVASTATED Welsh man loses his wife and two sons to Covid in the space of five days.

81-year-old David Lewis from Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, lost his 74-year-old wife Gladys, on Thursday, October 29, whilst sons Dean, 44, died the next day and 42-year-old Darren passed away on Monday, November 2.

The family all lived in the same block of flats in Treorchy, Wales, and Dean’s widow, Claire Lewis, said the family was struggling to come to terms with what had happened.

Gladys and David had been careful to avoid catching Covid-19 because of their age as was Darren who had Down’s syndrome.

Mrs Lewis said: “We are totally devastated, all of us. My father-in-law is broken, he has lost his wife and his two children.

“He keeps on saying to us, ‘It should have been me, it should have been me’.

“It’s so difficult to try and help him, and hold me and my children together, because my children are absolutely devastated, and my sister-in-law is.

“She just she does not know what to do with herself, she is the baby of the family and she has lost her big brothers.”

Mrs Lewis, who has three children, has tested positive for the virus along with her youngest son, 12, and has warned people who thought Covid-19 was “a big joke” to “wise up”.

She is waiting on results for her eldest children, 14 and 19.

“People don’t think this is going to happen to them, but look at our family,” Mrs Lewis said.

More than £5,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page for the family since being started four days ago.

